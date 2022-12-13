Mandurah Mail
Edenvale Heritage Tea Rooms under new ownership

Samantha Ferguson
Samantha Ferguson
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:54pm, first published December 13 2022 - 4:03pm
Chef and caterer Sherridan Davis has taken over ownership of Edenvale Heritage Tea Rooms. Pictures supplied.

Pinjarra's Edenvale Heritage Tea Rooms has been given a new breath of life after being taken over by chef Sherridan Davis of Simply Rustic Food.

