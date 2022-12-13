Pinjarra's Edenvale Heritage Tea Rooms has been given a new breath of life after being taken over by chef Sherridan Davis of Simply Rustic Food.
With more than 100 years of history within its walls and a warm, brick exterior with lush greenery, Ms Davis said she was looking forward to the opportunity to "bring Edenvale back to the jewel in the crown of Pinjarra".
"The building is over 160 years old, and it was in the McLarty family - whose descendants still live here in Pinjarra," Ms Davis told the Mail.
"It has so much history about it and it would be a shame for Pinjarra to forget about such a lovely building."
Ms Davis, who has worked for many years as a caterer and chef, said her focus for the space was on delicious food with fresh ingredients that could be enjoyed among beautiful surroundings.
Where chain restaurants tended to be popular in WA, Ms Davis said she hoped there would be room for more independent businesses in the food space.
"Just for people to think outside of the square a little bit... Good chefs can cook all kinds of good food with low preservatives," she said.
"I'd love for Pinjarra people to really come back to this building, and would eventually like to open evenings too."
Ms Davis said the building went hand-in-hand with her own brand, with Simply Rustic Food prioritising everythin being handmade with love.
"It's a good fit with a mix of traditional and still something a little bit modern."
After growing up and going to high school in the Shire of Murray, Ms Davis said she developed a passion for the area and its community.
She said she wasn't taking the responsibility of the Tea Rooms lightly, and would "take care of" and "respect" the building.
Weddings, baby showers and business luncheons are among the list of functions Ms Davis said she wants to hold at the Tea Rooms. Since she is used to catering to large amounts of people, she is ready for the challenge.
The Edenvale Heritage Tea Rooms opened today, December 15, with a display cabinet of homemade cakes, frittatas and fresh salads to welcome in and meet the locals.
"I'm a bit blown away with the response and how many people we've already had come down," Ms Davis said.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
