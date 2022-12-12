About 200 people turned out to Acton Belle Property Mandurah's cash giveaway competition in hopes they were the lucky seller or landlord winning a share in the cash prize.
Held in the Lane Group Stadium's Platinum room on Saturday December 10, four lucky winners took home a share in $60,000.
The property group also held a charity auction to raise funds for OVIS.
An original painting by local artist Emma Blyth titled 'Where the outback meets the sea' was sold for $2000 with all of the proceeds donated to OVIS.
To participate in the competition, entrants had to list their property either for sale or for lease with Acton Belle Mandurah during the promotional period.
There was something for everyone including free ice-cream and coffee, and a colouring in competition, which was won by five year-old Evie, receiving a voucher to Toyworld.
Congratulations to the winners:
Lucky Landlord Prize ($10,000) - Maria Bonfiglio
1st Prize ($30,000) - Jana & Muhammad Rawlinson, represented by Karen Cleland
2nd Prize ($15,000) - Brendan Curtis, represented by Aaron Boud
3rd Prize ($5,000) - Gina Smirk, represented by Miles Walton
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.