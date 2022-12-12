Mandurah Mail

By Rex Walker
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 3:41pm
Action from Mandurah Water Polo League's final games of the season. Picture by Clare Draksimovic.

Last Thursday's Mandurah Water Polo League doubleheader was the competitions bow for 2022, with the league to go on hiatus until the new year.

