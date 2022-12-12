Last Thursday's Mandurah Water Polo League doubleheader was the competitions bow for 2022, with the league to go on hiatus until the new year.
In the evening's first game, the Marvels, fresh off becoming the first team to win a doubleheader, took on the Mutineers and continued their good form with an 11-5 victory.
The Mutineers chalked up their first goal on a shot from Charlotte Esze before Rex Walker answered back for Marvels with a shot to the top left corner.
Defence on both sides saw close tight marking, resulting in both attacks counter attacks but also saw a low scoring first quarter, but the Mutineers picked up the tempo in the second quarter with goals from Marko Draksimovi, Rachael Hogan-Esch, Ryan Smith and Sam Broadbent, while the youthful Tom Esze chalked up a goal for Marvels.
Poor defensive errors saw Marvels allow Mutineers to run away with the quarter, and the third quarter saw a repeat of the first quarter for both teams as strong defensive positioning saw only two goals scored.
The last quarter saw Mutineers apply the same pressure on Marvels' defence as they did in the second quarter with the same result.
Marvels allowed their guard to drop and Mutineers punished them mercilessly with a four-goal rush from Draksimovi, Broadbent, Hogen-Esch and C Esze, while Marvels registered a consolation goal as it ended 11-5.
The game between Blue Mannas and Mutineers proved to be a faster game with a higher goal tally, the first of which came from Mannas' 'Peter Pan of Water Polo' Colin Moyers, before Rachael Galvin added to the lead.
Two rapid fire goals from Walker leveled the game before Moyers-Lane added two more for the Mannas.
The Mutineers answered back with three goals to Broadbent, Draksimovi and C Esze, before the second quarter played out the same as the first quarter with three goals from Smith and additional strikes from Draksimovi and C Esze, while Moyers-Lane netted twice and Ashley Hogen-Esch and Galvin adding one each for Mannas.
The third quarter saw Mutineers repeat their earlier form with a five-goal rout of Mannas.
The back and forward contest saw a season-high goal tally in a game as Mutineers ran out 20-14 victors.
Halfway through the season each team still has everything to play ahead of the second half of the season.
Watch out for Beach Water Polo down on the foreshore in early January. Contact Mandurah Water Polo at mandurahwaterpolo@gmail.com or on Facebook/Instagram @mandurahwaterpolo if you are interest in playing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.