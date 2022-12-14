After an arduous nine months, Thorny Devil Brewery in Lake Clifton is set to open this Saturday December 17, with Mandurah locals and visitors invited to check out the venue.
Offering North and Southern American-style barbeque, as well as their vast range of beers, Thorny Devil owner Pete McAppion said he planned to open slowly to ensure the venue delivers quality.
The journey to opening hasn't been easy, with staff shortages creating major delays and some roles being more difficult to fill.
Mr McAppion said a few of the candidates who had been interested in relocating were unable to do so due to rental shortages in nearby areas.
"Being isolated makes it more difficult," he said.
"It was hard to find a venue manager and head chef because they're in high demand.
"We had to end the contract for one of the chefs we employed because he couldn't find a place to live."
The brewery has been operating since 2011, upscaling from Mr McAppion's modest home brew operation to opening up for hospitality.
Prior to this, Thorny Devil was only brewing for wholesalers at their location near Lake Clifton - and then an opportunity to take over the venue came up in February of this year.
Mr McAppion said he had always been interested in the chemistry of things, working as a metallurgist and industrial chemist well before starting a brewery.
"I had a passion for things chemical in nature, it's artistic as well, a little bit of art and chemistry," he said.
After working as a property lawyer Mr McAppion used his contacts to run a brewery in North Fremantle in 2008.
Brewing beer had always been a backyard hobby for Mr McAppion, which started out when he was 18 years-old.
Thorny Devil's name was inspired by the unique, Australian reptile.
"They're a bit thorny, a bit edgy, and we try to make our beers a bit edgy and different.
"We wanted to create a cool unique character that would encapsulate our brand."
To celebrate Thomas Dambo's Giants installation in Mandurah, Mr McAppion took the opportunity to collaborate on the 'official beer of the giants', a Danish pilsner.
"We chose something everyone can drink, we thought a pilsner everyone can enjoy, and we didn't offer one at the time," he said.
"Thomas and his crew rocked up to the brewery a few times and enjoyed a few soothing, thirst-quenching beers at the ends of their days - all in the name of quality control."
Other beverages on offer now, but soon to be enjoyed in-house, include a local larger, a few varieties of "sweet-but-sour" bushtucker inspired beers, award-winning pale ale and a chocolate maple imperial stout which according to Mr McAppion was so popular it even sold well in summer.
The family-friendly venue is on five acres and has a children's playground.
This opening weekend, Thorny Devil will be open from 10:30am-4pm.
In the following weeks and into the new year, Mr McAppion said the brewery aimed to be open four days from Thursday-Sunday, and then eventually open seven days a week in the future.
For more info check out the Thorny Devil Craft Beer & Cider Facebook Page, or head to their website at thornydevil.beer
