Rockingham-Mandurah's Corey Wasley has warmed up for the Under-19 National Championships in style, albeit falling agonisingly short of another century, in the Mariners' WACA Premier Cricket loss to Fremantle.
Chasing the portsider's massive day one score of 414, the Mariners finished day two of their clash 5/287, well short of the visitor's imposing total, however there were some good contributions from Wasley, Wesley Steele and George Bell.
Steele and Joey Teague started well, putting on 48 for the first wicket before Teague was removed for 17, caught behind by Kyle Walsh off the bowling of Ryan Van Kemenade, bringing Wasley to the crease.
Averaging 61.3 for the season heading into his innings, Wasley again showed his class following up his previous Premier Cricket scores of 143 and 65 with 99 and participating in a 112-run second wicket stand with Steele.
Steele fell for 77, caught behind by Walsh off Kaiden Cookson, bringing English keeper-batsman Bell to the crease.
Wasley stroked 13 boundaries on his way to 99 but fell short of back-to-back Premier Cricket tons when he hit the 154th delivery of his innings to Shaun Marsh, who pouched the catch to give Cookson his second scalp of the day.
Captaining the side in the absence of Teague Wyllie, Wasley's talents with blade in hand were evident again ahead of heading to Adelaide to represent WA at the Under-19 National Championships alongside Wyllie and Mariners' teammate Jye Donald.
Bell's good recent form also came to the fore as he batted his way to his fourth score of 50 or more since arriving on Australian shores in October.
Entering the contest with his team 2/160, Bell batted through to stumps and finished 59 not out in a near-two-hour stay at the crease, facing 86 balls and hitting four boundaries.
Damien Burrage hit a quick 20 (from 28 with two fours and a six) and Cooper Dehring (10 from 31) was Cookson's third and final wicket, as the Mariners reached the end of their 90 overs at 5/287, still 127 short of Fremantle's total.
The Mariners have fallen to 12th in the 16-team competition, with a one-day clash against Perth at Fletcher Park to come on Saturday.
