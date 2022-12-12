Mandurah Mail

Rockingham-Mandurah finish 5/287 chasing Fremantle's 414

By Stuart Horton
Rockingham-Mandurah's Corey Wasley is in excellent form with the bat heading into the Under-19 National Championships with WA this week. Picture by Stuart Horton.

Rockingham-Mandurah's Corey Wasley has warmed up for the Under-19 National Championships in style, albeit falling agonisingly short of another century, in the Mariners' WACA Premier Cricket loss to Fremantle.

