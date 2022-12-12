The University of Western Australia (UWA) has announced funding to expand its Children's University program into the Peel region.
The program, offered to school children aged 7-14, encourages a desire for learning with extra-curricular activities of the student's choice, taking their interests beyond the classroom.
This year, a record 243 Children's University students from Albany, Peel and Perth graduated from the University of Western Australia in December.
One of these graduates was grade 4 student Lewin, from Boddington District High School.
He spoke on behalf of graduates at UWA Crawley and said he was extremely proud to have achieved many more hours than he had originally aimed for.
"My favourite activity was doing the wind turbine challenge using the STEM Out Of The Box kit..." Lewin said.
"Through Children's University, I learned that there are plenty of learning opportunities just waiting to be explored in everyday life - all you have to do is have an open mind and jump outside and start exploring.
"It truly is such an amazing program that can suit all different learning styles and interests."
After the graduation ceremony, UWA Student Life Director Lisa Goldacre, announced the Peel Development Commission would fund the expansion of the Children's University into the Peel region in 2023.
"This means more Peel schools, children and families will benefit from the program, which includes aspirational learning experiences delivered through Children's University holiday programs and graduations," Ms Goldacre said.
"The partnership will also include a Peel-based family learning event which is aligned to the Peel Development Commission's goal to enhance collaboration between industry and the tertiary education sector through raising the profile of Peel as a region of thriving industry, continued innovation, investment and academia."
The students each completed a minimum of 30 hours of voluntary extracurricular learning activities beyond the classroom.
Children's University coordinator Artem Bourov said the children engaged with the program's 88 community learning destinations partners and took part in on-campus holiday programs at UWA in Albany and Crawley.
"Children's University was designed to inspire a passion for lifelong learning in primary school years students and is committed to assisting students from diverse backgrounds access higher education," Mr Bourov said.
"Families are closely involved in the program, joining children in their learning journey and supporting their goals, with their achievements recognised each year with a formal graduation and certificates, complete with caps and gowns."
UWA Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education), Professor David Sadler, said the Children's University was about the community coming together to support children through high quality and engaging extra-curricular learning experiences.
"The program is a proven model with demonstrated outcomes that benefit students and families and UWA is delighted to be engaged with schools in the Peel region through Children's University in primary schools and our Aspire program in high schools," Professor Sadler said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.