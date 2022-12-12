Mandurah Mail

University of Western Australia announces funding for Children's University in Peel region

Updated December 12 2022 - 2:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children's University students celebrate graduation at UWA. Picture supplied.

The University of Western Australia (UWA) has announced funding to expand its Children's University program into the Peel region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.