Major Crash Investigation officers are investigating a fatal crash in Coolup on Sunday that left a motorcyclist dead.
At about 3.10pm yesterday, a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on South Western Highway when, near Murray Street in Coolup, the bike left the road and struck a tree.
The 50-year-old male rider received critical injuries as a result of the crash and died in the ambulance enroute to Peel Health Campus.
Investigators are urging anyone who saw the crash, or the Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling in the area prior to the crash, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded the vision directly to investigators here.
If you or anyone you know has been affected by a road crash, contact Road Trauma Support WA on 1300 004 814.
