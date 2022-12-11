COMMENT: Reflection on the Shire of Murray's 2022 achievements

In the Shire of Murray, 2022 has been a particularly fertile time for the fruit of seeds sown in previous years. Aside from being responsible for the long list of services that local governments now provide, my fellow councillors and I are in the privileged position of being able to set priorities and budgets to help make our shire a better place to live and work. For most people, that means the visible work done to improve the community's buildings, parks, roads and public spaces. So I thought it worth reflecting on some of the specifically community-related projects that have been completed by our very capable team at the Shire in the last 12 months.