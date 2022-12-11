Mandurah Mail

COMMENT: Reflection on the Shire of Murray's 2022 achievements

By Cr David Bolt
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:38pm, first published December 12 2022 - 12:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMENT: Reflection on the Shire of Murray's 2022 achievements

It's not often we pause to reflect. Life zings along at an increasing pace, and it's easy to get wrapped up in the minutiae of everyday problems. But December is a natural time to look back and review the bigger picture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.