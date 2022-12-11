COMMENT: Reflection on the Shire of Murray's 2022 achievements

It's not often we pause to reflect. Life zings along at an increasing pace, and it's easy to get wrapped up in the minutiae of everyday problems. But December is a natural time to look back and review the bigger picture.
In local government that's important because many of our projects are complex and time-consuming, and they can take years to come to fruition. It's only when we look back that we can see how far we've come.
In the Shire of Murray, 2022 has been a particularly fertile time for the fruit of seeds sown in previous years. Aside from being responsible for the long list of services that local governments now provide, my fellow councillors and I are in the privileged position of being able to set priorities and budgets to help make our shire a better place to live and work. For most people, that means the visible work done to improve the community's buildings, parks, roads and public spaces. So I thought it worth reflecting on some of the specifically community-related projects that have been completed by our very capable team at the Shire in the last 12 months.
After investing significantly with partners and stakeholders, we've begun to see a range of new sporting and recreation resources come online this year; a beautiful new sports pavilion in South Yunderup, upgraded skate park and pump track lights in Dwellingup, a unique bush tucker walk in Pinjarra, and upgrades to new trails in Dwellingup which have helped attract the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon Masters World Championships to the town.
We've continued on our mission of building places for people with a new playground at Sandy Cove in South Yunderup, another new play and community space in North Dandalup, and an upgraded play area in Pinjarra's beautiful Cantwell Park, due to open before Christmas.
We've completed new jetties at Sandy Cove and have funding approved for the next stage, and we've upgraded Heron Point toilets and public campground to be more fitting of a modern public resource.
None of these things existed just 12 months ago. And the Shire will look different again in another year's time: we have finalised the design of the Sir Ross McLarty Cricket Pavilion, construction of which starts in 2023. The Ravenswood Community Centre will be built next year, and we've also just approved works on the Batavia Quays Boat Ramp which will be ready in the next 12 months as well. I look forward to their completion and being able to reflect on the community benefits they will bring this time next year.
This Christmas, I hope you also take the opportunity to pause and consider how far you and your family have come this year. And I wish you a very happy holiday season and a peaceful new year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.