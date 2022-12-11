The 2022 Mandurah/Murray Christmas Charity Bike Ride hosted a record breaking 700 riders on decorated motorcycles on Saturday.
This year marks the 31st race, which brings the community together annually to raise money, collect food and toys and bring awareness for locals who are struggling to make ends meet.
A spokeswoman for the ride organisers told the Mail the past few years had been tough on many, with more and more people finding themselves homeless and in need of support.
