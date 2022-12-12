Mandurah Mail

Amie Draper fined after being caught speeding in Wagerup

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 14 2022 - 11:07am, first published December 12 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amie Draper was fined in Mandurah Magistrates court for driving offences in Wagerup.

A decision to go pick up her daughter despite being disqualified from driving has proved costly for a Harvey woman, who was heavily fined on five charges at Mandurah Magistrates court on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.