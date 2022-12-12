A decision to go pick up her daughter despite being disqualified from driving has proved costly for a Harvey woman, who was heavily fined on five charges at Mandurah Magistrates court on Friday.
Amie Draper was recorded by police driving at 147km/h in a 110km/h zone on South West High in Wagerup at 9.45pm on October 2, telling the court she was on her way to Waroona to pick up her daughter who "was in an uncomfortable situation".
On top of speeding, Draper was driving on a suspended licence in a Holden Commodore that was under a defect notice, was not licenced, and not carrying any number plates.
She pleaded guilty to charges of driving a vehicle contrary to a defect notice, exceeding the speed limit between 30-40km/h, failing to correctly affix and display a number plate, using an unlicenced vehicle on the road and having no authority to drive.
Draper told the court she "wouldn't have done it had she had someone else" to pick up her daughter.
The court heard it was the seventh time Draper had been charged with having no authority to drive and that she had outstanding fines of more than $26,000 from past driving offences.
Magistrate Vivien Edwards said her "only option" was to impose more fines on Draper, however she allowed a community-based order she was under to continue despite it being breached.
Draper was fined $2600 on all charges, disqualified from driving for a further nine months, ordered to pay court costs of $264.30, and to pay a half-annual licence fee of $191.97.
