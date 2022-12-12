Mandurah Mail

Jay Hyatt, 34, received a suspended prison sentence for threatening to assault and kill a fisheries officer

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 12 2022 - 6:12pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Hyatt's charges stemmed from an interaction with fisheries officers and the catching of undersized crabs. Stock image.

A Mandurah magistrate described a Perth man's threats to assault and kill a fisheries officer as the worst she had ever dealt with in her legal career and branding the man's behaviour as "reprehensible".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.