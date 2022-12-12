A Mandurah magistrate described a Perth man's threats to assault and kill a fisheries officer as the worst she had ever dealt with in her legal career and branding the man's behaviour as "reprehensible".
Magistrate Vivien Edwards said she had dealt with many fisheries-related cases as a lawyer and magistrate, but Jay Lewin Hyatt's charges at Mandurah Magistrates court on Friday were "the most serious before me in many years".
Hyatt, 34, of Mt Helena, pleaded guilty to five charges, including refusing to allow an authorised search be made; abusing or threatening a fisheries officer performing their duty; assaulting, hindering or obstructing a fisheries officer performing their duty; possessing a totally protected fish; and refusing to supply a fisheries officer with information.
Despite pleading guilty, Hyatt could be seen visibly shaking his head as the facts were read to the court, which heard that on January 30 he was crabbing in the estuary with a group of people, including children, when two fisheries officers approached and asked to inspect an esky.
The interaction started cordially when the officers gave the group crab gauges, but Hyatt became agitated, believing he was being unfairly targeted even though multiple people had admitted to catching crabs and putting them in the esky.
The crabs were tipped back into the water and Hyatt gave a false name and contact details before he made threats to assault and kill one of the officers, and then hindered their efforts to question others involved by shutting and locking car doors.
The officers became fearful for their safety and were forced to leave, but returned after the group left and counted 21 crabs in a pile in the water where the esky was tipped; 20 of the 21 crabs were undersized.
Magistrate Edwards said the sentence needed to "reflect the serious offending of the accused and the important role fisheries officers play".
"The serious nature of your offending makes a term of imprisonment appropriate," she said.
"I have dealt with many fisheries matters in my many years... the facts from today's matter of making threats to assault and kill, then chase the officers away, makes it one of the most serious that has come before me.
"You chose to behave in a threatening manner that chased (the officers) away. You gave a false name and address. Children were present and saw your behaviour.
"I'm of the view behaviour of such a high level does call for a term of imprisonment, but your personal factors make me satisfied it can be suspended; effectively you will have a prison sentence hanging over your head."
Hyatt was sentenced to six months and one day in prison, suspended for nine months, and three months in prison cumulative, suspended for nine months, for threatening to insult a fisheries officer and assaulting, hindering or obstructing a fisheries officer.
He was also fined $2500 on the remaining charges, plus a further $1000 for having undersized crabs, and ordered to pay $264.30 in court costs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.