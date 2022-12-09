Mandurah Mail

New child health consulting rooms open at Falcon Library

Updated December 9 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 12:05pm
Dawesville MLA Lisa Munday, Jacqui Shields from CAHS, Mayor Rhys Williams and Teena Miller from City of Mandurah. Picture supplied.

Family's in Falcon can now access further early childhood development help after the opening of the Falcon Child Health Centre consulting rooms at the Falcon Library and Community Centre.

