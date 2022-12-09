New child health consulting rooms open at Falcon Library

Family's in Falcon can now access further early childhood development help after the opening of the Falcon Child Health Centre consulting rooms at the Falcon Library and Community Centre.
Previously housed at the Falcon Family Centre, the Child and Adolescent Health Service's Child Health Nurse service has also now expanded from one nurse to two, with families able to make appointments from Monday to Thursday.
Mayor Rhys Williams said the relocation of the service to the Falcon Library was a perfect match, creating an integrated early childhood hub for families and carers in the area.
"Through our valued partnership with the Child and Adolescent Health Service, it's fantastic we're now able to welcome the new Child Health Nurse consulting rooms to the library," Mr Williams said.
"The City places high importance on early childhood development and has been focused on partnerships that strengthen our offerings in this area for our community.
"Families can now come for their child's health checks and also explore a range of early childhood literacy resources and programs at the library.
"There's a strong link between the services and information provided by the nurses, and the learning programs for zero to five-year-olds at the library, so it's great to be able to pair these services for our residents."
The new consulting rooms were officially opened on November 22 by Dawesville MLA Lisa Munday, representing the WA Minister for Health.
The Child Health Nurses and public libraries have a strong relationship in supporting early childhood literacy through the distribution of the yellow Better Beginnings packs to newborns, and the orange Better Beginnings packs to two year olds.
Better Beginnings is the statewide program delivered through public libraries in partnership with the State Library of WA which aims to improve literacy and learning outcomes by encouraging families to read, talk, sing, write and play with their child every day.
For more information about the early childhood literacy programs offered at Mandurah Libraries, including Rhymetime, Storytime and STEAM for Toddlers, visit www.mandurah.wa.gov.au.
