Christmas Charity Bike Ride will see 700 riders reach Mandurah's Western Foreshore

The 2022 Mandurah/Murray Christmas Charity Bike Ride is not only set to bring Christmas joy to families in need, but it will host a record breaking 700 riders on decorated motorcycles supporting the cause.
This year marks the 31st race, which brings the community together annually to raise money, collect food and toys and bring awareness for locals who are struggling to make ends meet.
A ride spokeswoman told the Mail that this year would be bigger and better than ever before, despite fears the ride wouldn't go ahead earlier in the year due to a struggle to find help for the organising committee.
"This year we will have about 25 food trucks and store holders. We've got little legends, one of the local dance studios is doing a presentation for us - we have a vintage car show and shine," the spokeswoman said.
One of the biggest new additions to the ride will be the viper wheelie machine, which will give attendees the chance to try their hand at doing the best wheelie.
The spokeswoman said this year's key focus of the event would be providing food for families.
"We are supporting the likes of Bridge Builders, Squared Away, The Foster Shed. I walked into Bridge Builders a couple of weeks ago and they had no food at all - it broke my heart.
"We want to raise as much awareness as we can. We will get the toys to make the kids smile on Christmas Day, but we don't want them to just get through Christmas, but the next week and the week after that."
The ride would also promote the organisations people could turn to if they found themselves in need of food or support.
"We want people to know there are places they can go. The way they treat people is amazing, you never feel awkward or belittled by going there."
The spokeswoman said the past few years had been tough on many, with more and more people finding themselves homeless and in need of support.
"It has been horrific, we've seen the increase in homelessness if you walk down the foreshore you'll see it every single night," she said.
"In our community we're seeing more and more families needing to rely on places like Halo and Bridge Builders to get basics like bread, milk and vegetables just to cool a meal for their family."
The Charity Ride will have a place for food donations, and the spokeswoman said even small donations would make a difference.
"One person throwing a pack of pasta or tin of pasta sauce into our trailer on Saturday will feed a family for one or two nights," she said.
The ride will depart Sir Ross McLarty Oval in Pinjarra at 9.30am tomorrow, December 10, and will continue through to the Western Foreshore in Mandurah.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
