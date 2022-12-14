Wearable Art Mandurah is no more after City of Mandurah council decided on Tuesday night to cut the event from its calendar.
Escalating costs and a decrease in participation from entrants and spectators spelled the end for the event after running for more than a decade.
A recent review by City of Mandurah into WAM revealed increasing costs to run the event, a lack of alignment with the city's strategic organisational direction, decreasing local participation from both entrants and audience, and minimal economic impact to the city as reasons for the event to be scrapped.
This year, WAM was delivered at a loss of $82,060 and the officer's report into the event suggested costs would continue to rise resulting in it being financially unviable.
The 2022 WAM Awards Night saw 551 people attend, reaching about 70 per cent of Mandurah Performing Arts Centre's capacity; of those 397 were paid attendees, with the remainder including artists, VIPs, sponsors, artists and mentors.
The matinee Accessible Performance had an attendance of 285, or 36 per cent of MAPC's capacity, with 198 paid attendees, making the total audience capacity across the event's two performances 53 per cent.
Local entries in the event also slid in 2022, with only 14 out of 162 entries being from Mandurah designers, of which six progressed to judging and three progressed to the showcase event.
A number of Impassioned deputations were made to council on Tuesday night by participants who ultimately left the meeting disappointed with the decision.
The council was asked how much would be need to be raised in order to meet the shortfall for the event to continue, to which the reply was $300,000.
Mayor Rhys Williams and councillors Candice Di Prinzio and Ahmed Zilani were absent from the meeting, leaving 10 councillors to discuss and vote on the event's future.
During debate, all councillors who spoke mentioned their admiration for the event, including those who indicated they would support the officer's recommendation to discontinue, however most believed it had come to the end of its run.
Cr Bob Pond said WAM was "something for Mandurah to be proud of", however he put forward the motion to support the officer's recommendation.
"Unfortunately for the cost associated with running the event... we could probably engage more programs and a broader range of activities and artists," he said.
Cr Dave Schumacher seconded the motion and said he was on council when the original plan for WAM was made and that the event had not panned out as hoped.
"We are here as custodians of ratepayers and to respect people's money," he said.
"We're not here to make money, however we have to look after community interest as a whole. We are going to make decisions that upset some people but I can't support loss after loss in its current format."
Cr Peter Rogers indicated he would be voting against the officer's report and called it "a very difficult item" and "very unfortunate" that the city's new arts and culture strategy wasn't available for a couple more months, while Cr Peter Jackson said he felt the city was acting like "assassins taking it away without notice".
"Sometimes there's no right or wrong way to bring something to its conclusion," added Cr Don Pember, who also praised the "really professional job" of city officers in preparing the report.
"It's unfortunate (WAM's vision) hasn't worked out the way it was planned and is costing the City of Mandurah more than anticipated.
"I can't sit here and see money being spent on an event that doesn't attract economic benefits to the City of Mandurah."
Cr Daniel Wilkins expressed his love for the event and said "sometimes you can't put a price on things".
"The happiness and joy it brings to people... sometimes the outcome of the investment is not all about dollars and cents," he said.
Wearable Art began in 2011 as a component of the city's Stretch Arts Festival, known as Common Threads.
The officer's recommendation is to discontinue Wearable Art Mandurah was supported by council 7-3, with Crs Rogers, Jackson and Wilkins in opposition.
A new arts and culture strategy is due in the next two months.
