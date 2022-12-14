Mandurah Mail

Increased costs and lack of participation sees event scrapped

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 14 2022 - 7:25pm, first published 4:30pm
An entrant from 2018. Picture from files

Wearable Art Mandurah is no more after City of Mandurah council decided on Tuesday night to cut the event from its calendar.

