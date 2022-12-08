Mandurah Mail

Increased costs and lack of participation could see event scrapped

Stuart Horton
Updated December 8 2022 - 8:15pm, first published 7:30pm
Shaun vandenBerg with his winning 2021 piece, AerdrieFaenya. Picture by Claire Sadler.

Escalating costs and a decrease in participation from entrants and spectators could spell the end of the Wearable Art Mandurah event after more than a decade on the local calendar.

