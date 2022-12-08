Escalating costs and a decrease in participation from entrants and spectators could spell the end of the Wearable Art Mandurah event after more than a decade on the local calendar.
A recent review by City of Mandurah into Wearable Art Mandurah has revealed increasing costs to run the event, a lack of alignment with the city's strategic organisational direction, decreasing local participation from both entrants and audience, and minimal economic impact to the city as reasons to scrap the event.
This year, Wearable Art Mandurah was delivered over budget thanks to escalating costs, and the officer's report into the event suggested these costs are expected to continue to rise, which would result in the event being financially unviable.
Wearable Art Mandurah had a $171,860 budget allocation in 2022, however the event cost $201,520, plus more in staff salaries, accounting for a total loss of $82,060.
The 2022 Wearable Art Mandurah Awards Night had an attendance of 551, reaching about 70 per cent of Mandurah Performing Arts Centre's capacity; of those 397 were paid attendees, with the remainder included artists, VIPs, sponsors, artists and mentors.
The matinee Accessible Performance had an attendance of 285, or 36 per cent of MAPC's capacity, with 198 paid attendees, making the total audience capacity across the event's two performances 53 per cent.
Local entries in the event also slid this year, with only 14 out of 162 entries being from Mandurah designers, of which six progressed to judging and three progressed to the showcase event.
"Whilst the event receives very favourable feedback from those directly involved, it is believed City funds could be used more wisely to generate greater public value for a new and/or broader audience," the officer's report said.
The report outlines three possible outcomes for the future of the event, which councillors will be tasked with voting on at next Tuesday's December council meeting.
These included continuing the event in its current form but at the risk of further financial losses, discontinuing the event following the 2023 showcase, and discontinuing the event after the 2024 event.
For the event to continue in 2023, the city would need to reallocate $80,000 from another budget to fund it, although the report suggests the city would continue to seek external funding to reduce the reliance on the city budget.
It would also require reworking the 2023/24 city budgets.
"There is a financial risk which requires considerably more funds to deliver the same level of service to previous years," the report said.
"There is also a risk that the City's budget and staff allocation will be at full capacity, with limited ability to implement new or different initiatives when the Arts and Culture Strategy is endorsed.
"There are limited identified funding (income) streams and sponsorship has also been competitive within the arts industry in a post pandemic environment."
The option to discontinue Wearable Art Mandurah at the conclusion of the 2024 event accepts that the event has come to a natural conclusion and gives notice in advance to artists, stakeholders and the community, but would also require the same budget considerations.
The option to discontinue after the 2023 event would allow for a farewell event.
"It's acknowledged that the withdrawal of Wearable Art Mandurah in 2023 will be disheartening for some artists who have been involved, or were intending future involvement," the report said.
"To show goodwill and nurture options for designers to continue their Wearable Art journey, the City could encourage Mandurah residents to enter other state, national and international wearable art competitions."
Wearable Art began in 2011 as a component of the city's Stretch Arts Festival, known as Common Threads.
The officer's recommendation is to discontinue Wearable Art Mandurah after the 2023 event and reallocate the funds toward the development of alternative arts and culture initiatives in the future.
