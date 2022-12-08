Mandurah Mail

AFLW draft prospect Kaitlyn Srhoj can't help being excited by footy, but school remains her priority for now

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peel Thunder WAFLW player and AFLW draft prospect Kaitlyn Srhoj. Picture by WAFL.

The next 12 months are going to be pivotal in shaping the future for Mandurah's Kaitlyn Srhoj: the 17-year-old will be entering Year 12 ATAR studies with an eye on tertiary studies in medicine, while the other eye will be cast towards her burgeoning footy career and the 2023 AFLW draft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.