The next 12 months are going to be pivotal in shaping the future for Mandurah's Kaitlyn Srhoj: the 17-year-old will be entering Year 12 ATAR studies with an eye on tertiary studies in medicine, while the other eye will be cast towards her burgeoning footy career and the 2023 AFLW draft.
A highly-regarded midfielder for Peel Thunder, Srhoj has also been featuring heavily on top draft prospects lists, and was recently selected to attend the AFLW Academy after a best-on-ground performance in an AFLW Futures game in Geelong earlier this year.
A promising basketballer who was on the Mandurah Magic's NBL1 roster and made national under-age teams, as well as a talented netballer, Srhoj decided to go all in on football after originally playing for fun to spend time with her friends.
"Most of my friend group started to play footy and I didn't want to miss out on time spent with them so I started playing," she said.
"My dad played locally and was pretty good and is a big role model for me. When I started out I just wanted to be better than him; I still want to be better than him, that's a big driving factor."
So with a Peel Thunder Rising Star Award, multiple selections in WA under-age national carnival sides, a best-on-ground in the Futures showcase leading to selection to partake in the AFLW Academy, and being listed as one of the top 30 AFLW draft prospects for 2023 all under her belt, does she think she's better than her dad?
"I'm getting there and I'm on a pretty good pathway, a better pathway than he ever had, so I don't think it'll be long before I am better than him!" Srhoj said.
Juggling ATAR studies with training and all the exciting opportunities footy will bring in the next year would be a daunting task for anyone, let alone a teen, but Srhoj definitely knows where her priorities lie.
"I'm constantly thinking about football and I love going to training, it's always on my mind," she said.
"Prioritising everything will be tricky, but school is number one. I want to study medicine at UWA and that's something I will be able to use my whole life. As much as I love footy and want to get drafted, it has a shelf life.
"Since I started playing my goal was getting drafted and I think I can speak on behalf of most girls that that's the goal. Luckily for me I'm heading in the right direction.
"Footy will always be on my mind but Year 12 is my big priority. I'm so excited by all the prospects though, I'm positive and so happy.
"I think I can make school and footy work hand-in-hand. If something is too overwhelming I can focus on the other. I love going to training so that can take my mind off school, plus I can study if something is getting me down in footy."
Srhoj credits the support network that has grown around women's football for her decision to pursue footy instead of basketball, and has been grateful to the West Australian Football Commission when she has reached out for help.
"The environment in footy is just better," she said.
"There's more opportunities, a better support network and I actually enjoy myself more; it's the sport I've felt most comfortable with. It's definitely the environment rather than the sport that has drawn me in."
After making her debut for the Thunder in Round 1 of the WAFLW season, Srhoj played 10 games total in 2022, averaging 13 disposals, 3 marks and 1.5 tackles per game, with a season high 21 touches and 8 marks coming in the Round 4 clash with Swan Districts.
While she isn't draft eligible until next December, both WA clubs have been keeping tabs on her form and have reached out to say they like the direction she is heading in.
While grateful for the interest, one club definitely stands out when it comes to a potential draft destination.
"My whole family are diehard Eagles fans and I have lots of friends and teammates at West Coast," Srhoj said.
"The 2023 draft class isn't a big talking point yet so I haven't had any serious discussions. We can only go to teams in our state. My goal is to get drafted so I'll be grateful to play for either WA team."
