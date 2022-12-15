When Kristen Lilly's relationship ended, she decided to dip her toe into the online dating pool.
But instead of trading witty lines and gazing into each other's eyes, Kristen said she got monotonous, "soulless" swiping, kind of like "human shopping".
Determined to step away from the screen and sit across from someone instead, Kristen searched for places where singles could connect with one another face-to-face... but she came back empty-handed.
It was then that the South West local decided to take matters into her own hands.
"It's almost like that analogy - you know, where people are more aggressive in their cars than they are with their shopping trolleys, because they've got that protection in their car," Kristen said.
"Online we don't treat people with the compassion we would if we met them in person... I just thought, there has to be a better way."
After a while of telling the people in her life about her idea for a business that connected likeminded singles, Kristen launched Spin The Bottle.
"It got to the point where I told enough people that I'd have to admit failure if I didn't do it," Kristen said, laughing.
Kristen said while online dating certainly had its place, there was something that was lost for her since the dating scene prior to the internet.
"It didn't happen immediately, people would meet and we didn't really have that online love-bombing and ghosting.
"We had the courage to say 'thanks but no thanks, I'm not going to call you again'. It's just so easy to hide behind your screen."
She said the name 'Spin The Bottle' was a strategic choice to market the events to those who will want to attend.
"Online works for a lot of people and I have seen it work well, the entire process isn't wrong. I just remember dating before it, and that's why the business is called 'Spin The Bottle'," she said.
"If you don't know what it is, you're too young to come."
Kristen set about making contacts and connections to organise her first event, which would be held in her hometown of Busselton.
While perusing through Instagram, she found a company in Brisbane which was doing a similar thing, and they gave her some solid advice for starting her own events.
"They were really helpful - they gave great advice about numbers and the kind of venues I should contact.
"I went to Shelter Brewing Co in Busselton and said I was thinking of getting this off the ground and asked if they would host it if I did."
After "nervously" advertising the event, Kristen said she crossed her fingers and awaited responses. After a radio interview with ABC a week before the event, it quickly sold out.
"It just went so much better than I even anticipated," Kristen said.
That's why the business is called 'spin the bottle' - if you don't know what it is, you're too young to come.
"I didn't want it to go poorly - people could turn up and be too nervous to speak or have a terrible night. But by the end of the night when I was having a glass of wine with a handful of people who hung around, the positive feedback gave me the confidence to branch out further."
A number of attendees contacted Kristen after the fact to let her know they particularly enjoyed the company of a certain person, or that they were still talking to their match.
Some had even made friend connections while there.
"Down south it can be hard to break into friendship circles, especially as a single person," she said.
"Now there's a bunch of women from the first event who have a group of single women to go do things together with in Busselton."
After her first event's big success, Kristen decided Spin The Bottle would branch out across the South West and Peel.
"I have a friend in Mandurah who said he thought I could fill a room, and I don't mind the drive. I'm also considering one in Albany next year."
Bunbury and Margaret River are also on the list of Kristen's 2023 locations.
"I'm hoping to do more than just speed dating. I want to do quiz nights, maybe an escape room.
"What I didn't want was it to be like a disco - with boys on one side and girls on the other. It needed to be much more interactive - speed dating you have to talk to someone."
Kristen said she wanted her Mandurah event to have the same success as her first, and planned to keep the speed-dating format initially.
"You don't feel like you're trying to pick someone up, you're just engaging and if there's a spark, there's a spark," Kristen said.
She said Mandurah attendees could expect an engaging, relaxed night.
"You turn up, your ticket includes a welcome drink and then the bar is open. There is food throughout the night.
"You get a form in front of you with a column to write down the names of people you meet, and you have the option to select 'yes, I'd like to see this person in a dating sense', or 'I'm interested in friendship' if you are.
"Wherever there is a match, I have a permission slip to exchange contact details."
Kristen said comfort was key, and that the venue would have a private space in order to calm the nerves of anyone who was apprehensive or uncomfortable.
Kristen won't be using the services of Spin The Bottle, as she imagined she would when she initially had the idea... because she met her person.
"I have a partner. When I was starting the business it crossed my mind that if I was creating space for everyone else I would definitely have the opportunity, but just before I got it up and running I met someone."
Kristen's focus is now on helping other people find their life partners, and she loves love... just not romantic comedies.
"If I had to pick a favourite, it would be Dirty Dancing. But to be honest, I find them a bit naff and unrealistic."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.