Thursday I went to the Peel Health Campus with severe stomach pains. The ED was overflowing. After I saw a doctor, I had to stay in the waiting room until a CT scan revealed an inflamed appendix.
With no beds available, I spent an uncomfortable night in the ED.
Midmorning, I spent several hours in Rivers Ward before taken to Bennett Ward.
I was operated on Friday evening.
Saturday morning, I was advised I would be discharged because 28 people were waiting in the ED for a bed.
With a spike in the infection reading of my blood test, I stayed Saturday evening. Sunday, the blood test was normal so I was discharged. I have the highest praise for the doctors, nurses and staff, especially the nurses for the way I was looked after. These nurses are angels in scrubs.
In 1997 Mandurah's population was less than 40,000 when the Peel Health Campus opened. Now is more than 90,000 with expected growth to 120,000 by 2036, Blind Freddy can see that the Peel Health Campus is struggling and needs its capacity lifted more than three fold for future growth.
Our Premier boasts about his $6 billion state surplus so WA should have the best health system in the country. I and all the residents in pain, ask our local elected Labor members, David Templeman, Robyn Clark and Lisa Munday, why the McGowan Labor Government is doing nothing to improve the Peel Health Campus?
Last week I attended an information session in Mandurah by a company called Skyborn Renewables regarding the proposed Myalup Offshore Wind Farm.
Their representative was helpful and clarified the following:
While the concept of renewable power sounds good, it is not a 24/7 power supply which we must have. At present I do not see any moves by our state government to supply the necessary gap (back-up) power. The government needs to commence sourcing and building suitable alternatives.
