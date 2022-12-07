Mandurah Mail

Calvary Youth Services enjoy new renovations supported by Alcoa, Repco and AWA

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated December 7 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manager Lisa Dunne expressed her immense thanks to her staff and all the volunteers who helped bring the renovation together. Picture by Perri Polson.

New renovations have given Mandurah's youth crisis shelter, Calvary Youth Services, a fresh and 'much needed' update.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.