New renovations have given Mandurah's youth crisis shelter, Calvary Youth Services, a fresh and 'much needed' update.
The shelter has been operating in Mandurah for 38 years, beginning with a small emergency relief home on Tuckey Street in 1984.
Funding from AWA Alliance Bank, PEACH Alcoa and Repco combined with money that had been set aside by the organisation facilitated the six week renovations, which included new flooring, lighting, bedding, blinds, artwork and a fresh coat of paint on the walls.
The renovations were celebrated on Wednesday morning by local support organisations such as Passages Youth Engagement Hub, Choyces, Inner Wheel, as well as Councillor Amber Kearns and volunteers who have supported the project.
Danni Herbert, a youth worker from Calvary Youth said that the renovations had been welcomed by the residents.
"We've had kids say that it feels more like a home," she said.
"They learn how to transition into life, learning basic skills and getting into good routines."
Manager Lisa Dunne has worked for Calvary Youth for 25 years, and she said she's seen the space change over the years, as well as the youth walking through the door.
"The issues we see coming into the facility are way more complex now," Ms Dunne said.
"More often than not, we're seeing young people experiencing severe mental health illnesses or episodes, as well as learning disabilities or young people who are on the spectrum."
Ms Dunne said the youth workers at Calvary Youth were regularly trained to keep up-to-date with the variety of matters they work with.
"They can no longer be just a youth worker, they also have to specialise in drug and alcohol and mental health."
The WA Mental Health Commission has now helped Calvary Youth employ an AOD worker, which supports young people with alcohol and other drug problems entering the system, in a 'housing first' approach to recovery.
The home can host up to seven residents aged between 15-25, but Ms Dunne said one of the challenges was managing the mix of ages and dynamics.
"We're extremely mindful about what's going on in the house, unfortunately we might have to turn people away in order to keep the house safe," Ms Dunne said.
In this case, they can try other crisis accommodation services in Rockingham or Perth, but for people aged 15 or 16, Ms Dunne said options were extremely limited.
"We just need more crisis accommodation, and more affordable accommodation," she said.
"I would hate to be an adult looking for a rental at the moment, let alone a young person or family."
When a young person enters the house, they become a part of a range of programs offering life skills and support finding a job or getting their licence.
The plans and goals that are set in place while staying at Calvary Youth are highly individual and tailored to the needs of the resident.
"We stand side by side with them and we walk with them," Ms Herbert said.
"To get out of crisis they need confidence, hope and the courage to move forward," Ms Dunne said.
