A Mandurah woman has been granted a spent conviction order to avoid a criminal record after facing court over two broken vases.
The court heard the woman, who has plans to become a cosmetic nurse, had been with her former partner for 12 years and the pair had three children together.
She attended his home on November 15 and was invited in before a verbal argument started, resulting in her throwing three objects worth $130, including two vases, at the wall and pantry.
Lawyer Claudia Smilovitis told the court her client, who was visibly upset on the stand, was meeting up with her ex to discuss him seeing his children, whom she said he hadn't seen in nine or 10 days.
"The children weren't coping. They weren't doing their schoolwork, they were desperate to see their father," she said.
Ms Smilovitis said when she entered the house, her ex had "laughed in her face" about his new relationship and its intimacy, which caused her to "lose her cool".
She said her client knew her reaction was "inappropriate" and "out of character", but that it had been an emotional response - and requested a spent conviction order and fine.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Darren Gill said he had "no objection" to the spent conviction, and that officers had reported the woman to be "very cooperative on the day" with police.
Magistrate Vivien Edwards said she acknowledged the accused was of prior good character with no previous offences, and was "unlikely to offend in future".
Magistrate Edwards ordered a $500 fine plus $137 in court costs.
