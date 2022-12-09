Mandurah Mail

Breaking two vases lands woman in Mandurah Magristrate's Court

Updated December 9 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman faced Mandurah Magistrates court after she broke two vases. Picture from files.

A Mandurah woman has been granted a spent conviction order to avoid a criminal record after facing court over two broken vases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.