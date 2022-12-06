Mandurah Mail

Nature Conservancy and local schools harvest mussels for estuary health

Updated December 6 2022 - 7:22pm, first published 7:00pm
JTC Surf Science students at the Mussel Muster with Bindjareb Ranger Raquisha Kearing and TNC Project Coordinator Richard Campbell (Students L-R, Michael King, Kayde Adamson, James Cotter , Heath Williams) Picture supplied.

About 300kg of Blue Mussels will soon be making a home on shellfish reefs in the Peel-Harvey Estuary thanks to the efforts and care of the local community, who broke last year's Mussel Muster record of 220kg.

