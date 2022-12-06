A Mandurah man with a "significant number of convictions for stealing and fraud" has been spared a prison sentence after he stole a computer and immediately sold it on social media.
Kalyb Aran Gross appeared in Mandurah Magistrates Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to stealing an Apple Macbook worth $2999 from the Good Guys in Malaga after he lost his job, and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace.
Gross went to the store on August 14 where he was captured on CCTV taking the computer from its packaging, removing the security tag and hiding it on himself before leaving; he was later identified by a unique work jacket he was wearing when the offence took place.
Desperate for money, Gross then sold the computer on Facebook Marketplace for $1300.
Duty lawyer Claudia Smilovitis said Gross "needed money, knew he would be caught, but didn't care".
"He had just lost his job and was distressed. He knew it was the wrong thing to do," she said.
Ms Smilovitis asked Magistrate Vivien Edwards to impose a community-based order and community service work, but also requested that if she was considering a prison sentence that it be suspended as Gross had taken "significant steps to get his life back on track".
Ms Edwards considered Gross's record in sentencing but acknowledged there had been a "period of time" where he had "not engaged in offending by way of dishonesty".
"You knew what you were doing - you removed the computer from its packaging and removed the security tag. The value of the property would make imprisonment an option and I have decided it is, but given the length of time between your offences it will be suspended," Ms Edwards said.
"If you reoffend you will go to prison and you will only have yourself to blame if it happens."
Gross was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay costs of $264 and make reparations for the stolen property to the value of $2999.
