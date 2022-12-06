Mandurah Mail

Kalyb Aran Gross avoids prison after stealing computer worth $2999

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 6 2022 - 6:33pm, first published 5:00pm
Kalyb Aran Gross appeared in Mandurah Magistrates court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to stealing an Apple Macbook worth $2999.

A Mandurah man with a "significant number of convictions for stealing and fraud" has been spared a prison sentence after he stole a computer and immediately sold it on social media.

