House of the Week | Incredible canal living

With unrestricted views straight up the canal, your new home will be the envy of all your family and friends. The huge tiled open plan living area lavishes the views with large windows and sliding doors, featuring high cathedral ceilings with exposed beams, the property oozes natural light.
The hub of the home features stone benchtops with breakfast bar, 900mm wall mount oven, gas cooktop and black range-hood, a large walk-in pantry, double sink, dishwasher, subway tiled splash-back and loads of storage and bench space.
The large main bedroom is set at the front of the property, boasting a huge walk-in robe and modern ensuite with large tiled bench seat, separate toilet and a spacious walk-in shower suitable for wheelchair access. The two minor bedrooms are large in size and feature built in robes and gorgeous bay windows. Situated in their own wing with a large central powder room, and the family bathroom. Large glass French doors separate the bedroom wings from the large open plan living zone.
The incredible tiled alfresco area has stained pine-lined cathedral ceiling, allowing the home to take full advantage of the view and is the perfect zone for all year round with quality alfresco blinds. Stairs lead you down to the fully fenced area on the bottom level directly to your slipway and private floating jetty.
