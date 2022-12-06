A man who assaulted a father in front of his 14-year-old daughter at Peel Health Campus has avoided going to prison after he received a suspended sentence in Mandurah Magistrates court.
Joshua John Regan was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly behaviour in public and unlawful assault doing bodily harm with circumstance of aggravation when he faced court last Friday.
Regan, 27, attended Peel Health Campus at 11.30pm on August 14 and after waiting in emergency department for one-and-a-half hours became agitated and was asked to leave.
Instead, he lifted a plastic chair over his head and "aggressively slammed" it on the floor, then "aggressively kicked" at a door, before turning on a man who was waiting with his sick daughter who had asked, "what are you doing?"
Regan punched the man to the left side of his face three times and then to his head twice, before the victim grabbed him to stop the attack, but Regan managed to headbutt him in the face twice.
Security officers intervened and tried to pull Regan off the victim, but he grabbed at the man's left eye area and punched him three more times.
The attack left the victim with a broken nose, and cuts and bruises to his face.
Duty lawyer Claudia Smilovitis said Egan believed another patient was given preferential treatment despite coming to the ED after him and became angered, then thought the man had said something aggressive to him, but he accepted he reacted in an "appalling manner".
"He doesn't shy away from the seriousness of it ... he has suffered sleep loss and regrets that he did it in front of a 14-year-old child and hasn't forgiven himself for what he did," Ms Smilovitis said.
"This serious act of violence was out of character but he accepts he could be going to prison today and is ready to face up and deal with his issues and live a positive, pro-social life."
Ms Smilovitis requested Magistrate Vivien Edwards conditionally suspend any term of imprisonment she might consider.
Ms Edwards said Regan would "ordinarily be looking at an immediate term of imprisonment" but she had "a lot to consider" given his psychiatric report.
She sentenced Regan to 12 months in prison conditionally suspended for 15 months with supervision and program requirements, and also fined him $1000 and $137 in court costs on the charge of disorderly behaviour in public.
"You must understand I am giving you an opportunity to address your issues," Ms Edwards said.
