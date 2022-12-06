Mandurah Mail

Joshua John Regan given 12-month prison term, suspended for 15 months, for assault on man at Peel Health Campus

Joshua John Regan was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for 15 months, after he pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly behaviour in public and unlawful assault doing bodily harm with circumstance of aggravation. Picture from Facebook.

A man who assaulted a father in front of his 14-year-old daughter at Peel Health Campus has avoided going to prison after he received a suspended sentence in Mandurah Magistrates court.

