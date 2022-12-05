Mandurah Mail

Marvels beat Blue Mannas then back up with come-from-behind win over Mutineers in Mandurah Water Polo League

By Marko Draksimovic
Updated December 5 2022 - 7:33pm, first published 7:02pm
Marvels beat Blue Mannas then back up with come-from-behind win over Mutineers in Mandurah Water Polo League. Picture by Clare Draksimovic.

Round 8 of the Mandurah Water Polo League was a winning one for Marvels, who faced the tough task of a doubleheader but came out victorious in both games, becoming the first team to do so this season.

