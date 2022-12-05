Round 8 of the Mandurah Water Polo League was a winning one for Marvels, who faced the tough task of a doubleheader but came out victorious in both games, becoming the first team to do so this season.
Once again plenty of excitement was on offer, with the the first game between Marvels and the Blue Manna Crabs started evenly, despite Zane Smith scoring with the first attack of the match.
The Crabs returned the favour with their first attack, equalising through Josh Moyers-Lane, but in the next couple of attacks they made a couple of mistakes giving the Marvels a chance to counterattack and move out to a five-goal advantage.
By the end of the first quarter, Ashley Hogen-Esch had managed to put away two outside shots and make the score 6-3, however in the second quarter Lady Luck leaned more towards the Blue Mannas, with Moyers-Lane scoring, which was followed by his father, water polo veteran Colin Moyers, scoring his first-ever goal in the Mandurah Water Polo League.
Jarrod English returned fire from the centre forward position and managed to score two goals to keep Marvels ahead, however another water polo veteran in Andy Hallen had other plans and fired two perfect lobs setting the score at halftime to 9-9.
In the second half it looked like Mannas was running out of gas, again allowing the opposition to take advantage of their mistakes in attack and score a couple of quick goals from counterattacks through Smith and his father, Ryan Smith.
Mannas tried to wrest control back with Sam Broadbent and Moyers-Lane sending quick shots goalbound, but they were unable to breach goalkeeper Ross Bailey's defence between the posts, and with Tom Esze scoring two goals from fastbreaks the Marvels moved out to a 19-14 win.
In the second game, Marvels started slowly and allowed Mutineers to score two quick goals, while Marko Draksimovic was on top of his game to keep Marvels off the scoresheet, however in the last attack of the first period a quick break by Marvels resulted in Smith scoring his first in this game but his seventh goal on the night.
The second period was all Marvels and their clever counterattacks, which resulted in Esze, Moyers-Lane and Smith scoring two goals each.
The Mutineers' hopes were kept alive by two goals from the wing followed by a centre-forward shot by Ryan Smith sending the sides to halftime at 7-5.
The second half started with field goals from Mutineers' Dan Tordoff and Marvels' Kali Oberman, whose goal was also the only one Marvels managed to score in the third quarter.
Broadbent continued to ricochet the nets, adding another two goals to the sheet along with Hogan-Esch, who brought the advantage to 9-8 at the end of the third period.
Mutineers' hopes that the Marvels were spent for the night given their exertions over the two games, especially after Smith Sr scored his second goal giving Mutineers a two-goal lead, however Marvels found extra reserves of energy and added five goals on the counterattack to come from behind and claim a 13-11 win.
Thursday December 8 marks the last round of the year for the Mandurah Water Polo League.
Contact Mandurah Water Polo Association at mandurahwaterpolo@gmail.com or Facebook and Instagram @mandurahwaterpolo if you are interested in playing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.