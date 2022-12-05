Alcoa's Pinjarra Senior High School Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student Excellence Scholarship Program (ASE) students recently participated in a careers workshop at the Pinjarra Senior High School.
The ASE program includes ten financial scholarships totalling $16,000 awarded to eligible students to assist them and their families with the costs of curricular and extra-curricular activities, as well as other requirements of their schooling year.
As part of the career focused workshop students were introduced to entry level talent opportunities available at Alcoa, given insight into how to excel in interviews and received tips on how to perfect resumes and cover letters.
Events concluded with a speed careering activity with a number of Alcoa employees from across the business.
Recently appointed Alcoa Aboriginal administrative trainee, Montanna Kearing spoke to the students about her experiences working at Alcoa and gave insightful tips on how students can put their best selves forward when pursuing a career.
Congratulating the students on their achievements, Pinjarra Refinery manager Mark Zaborowski presented the group with their scholarship certificates.
"Well done to all the participants in this year's ASE program. You have shown some tremendous growth and you should all be so proud.
"I wish you every success in your future career aspirations and hope to see you working for Alcoa in the near future," said Mark Zaborowski.
The 2022 Pinjarra Senior High School Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student Excellence Scholarship Program recipients included:
Alcoa's Reconciliation Action Plan outlines the company's commitment to supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through procurement opportunities, training and employment.
