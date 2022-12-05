Mandurah Mail

Students from Pinjarra Senior HS have been awarded scholarships from Alcoa

Updated December 5 2022 - 7:06pm, first published 7:00pm
Students awarded their scholarships. Picture supplied.

Alcoa's Pinjarra Senior High School Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student Excellence Scholarship Program (ASE) students recently participated in a careers workshop at the Pinjarra Senior High School.

