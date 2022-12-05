Perth man fined for beating his four-month-old puppy

A Joondalup man has been handed down a $3000 fine and a five year animal contact ban after he was found guilty of beating his four-month-old Boerboel puppy, according to the RSPCA.
The Joondalup Magistrates Court heard that in May, RSPCA WA received a report about two attacks against the puppy at the offender's home in Butler, according to a statement by the RSPCA.
"In the first attack, the 44-year-old had grabbed the puppy by the scruff of his neck and forcefully slapped him across the face and head," the statement read.
"Around five minutes later, he punched the puppy four or five times in the face, causing the dog to cry and cower."
RSPCA WA said it obtained a warrant for an inspector to enter the offender's home after they received the report and video evidence of the first attack.
During questioning, the offender admitted to "losing his cool" and that the puppy had been "getting in trouble" for toileting in the lounge room, according to the statement.
The puppy was seized and taken to RSPCA WA's Animal Care Centre in Malaga.
On top of the fine and animal contact ban, the man was handed a further $800 fine for verbally abusing and threatening the RSPCA WA inspector.
