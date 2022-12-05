Mandurah Mail

Perth man fined for beating his four-month-old puppy

Updated December 5 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 5:11pm
A Joondalup man has been charged after he beat his four-month-old puppy. Picture by Daniel Dan via Unsplash.

A Joondalup man has been handed down a $3000 fine and a five year animal contact ban after he was found guilty of beating his four-month-old Boerboel puppy, according to the RSPCA.

