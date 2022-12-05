Festive cheer and celebration returned to the heart of the city on Friday with the 2022 Mandurah Christmas Pageant.
The evening started with the pageant from 6pm where community groups and businesses paraded their floats full of lights, colour and creativity.
The rest of the evening included live stage entertainment, rides, activities and twilight markets along the Eastern Foreshore.
The Christmas Lights Trail presented Ray White Mandurah was also shining as bright as ever on the night of the pageant to round off the festive cheer.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
