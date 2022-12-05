Dynamic team designs Mandurah-based company to boost small business growth

Natasja Kleiman and Maria Brito Pinto have a lot in common - both come from mining backgrounds, both are Mandurah locals and both watched local businesses struggle to stay afloat through COVID-19.
Watching large companies thrive through outsourcing, the pair acknowledged a gap in the market for a one-stop-shop to help small businesses keep down costs and adopt qualified virtual staff for certain tasks.
Deciding to bridge the gap, Ms Kleiman alongside her former coworker Corabelle, started Flexi-Tribe, a complete hub providing solutions for small businesses which includes staff to manage payroll, marketing, graphic design, admin and more.
Ms Brito Pinto, whose greatest passions included the success of local business, joined the venture.
Ms Kleiman said they'd noticed that a lot of small businesses didn't know how to leverage outsourcing, and that Flexi-Tribe acted as an "overarching umbrella" which would connect local people working on ground and remote staff providing desired services.
"It remains very cost effective and assists with their growth. We've found people are a lot more open to virtual worlds since COVID struck," she said.
Ms Kleiman said the hub worked with all tasks being lodged as tickets in the system, which would be delegated to the appropriate team.
For example, a business wanting a website designed would lodge their ticket and a virtual web design team would take over.
"It all started at the beginning of COVID - myself and Maria come from the corporate mining sectors, she's an industrial engineer and I have a geology background," Ms Kleiman said.
"We are well-versed in outsourcing and how larger companies are running their businesses to keep themselves streamlined and efficient."
The businesses Flexi-Tribe works with are diverse in industry, from yoga practitioners and music shops to drilling companies.
"Generally businesses are a little hesitant to start with because we are a new service," she said.
"Once they start working with us, they maybe start off with 10 hours a week of virtual admin or marketing and from there it just evolves. Before you know if we're doing their web design, payroll and bookkeeping."
Flexi-Tribe's work was recently recognised when it was named as a finalist in the 2022 Australian Small Business Awards - a feat Ms Kleiman and Ms Brito Pinto were proud of being fairly new in the industry.
Ms Kleiman said the business' revenue had grown around 400 per cent in the past year, and that their clients had been happy with their results.
Ms Brito Pinto said at the heart of the business was a desire for Mandurah's business industry to thrive.
"Natasja and I are like a dynamic duo," she said.
"We live in Mandurah and we see these little businesses struggling to get people, struggling to grow. I am so passionate about Mandurah - I love this place. I volunteer a lot for local lifesaving and the gardening community."
Ms Brito Pinto, who is originally from Venezuela, said as an immigrant it could be "hard to grow roots" in a new country, but through finding like-minded people in Mandurah she had "grown a family" there.
"This is the way we found to help the small businesses, by having small expenditure in labor, they can put that money towards growing their business. When you have bigger businesses, you can start employing more people fulltime."
When they're not working on Flexi-Tribe, Ms Kleiman and Ms Brito Pinto enjoy going to the beach, walking, swimming, enjoying Mandurah's scenery and travelling.
"It's given us the opportunity to travel a lot and take the laptop with us. I can still attend my weekly meetings and double check the tickets," Ms Kleiman said.
Flexi-Tribe's solid remote team, including Corabelle as regional operations manager and Ma Lea as operations coordinator, are based in the Philippines, and will be travelling to Mandurah in February to share their expertise at local workshops.
"Without our remote team and management this wouldn't be possible - they are the team behind our team."
Ms Kleiman said her advice to anyone considering outsourcing was to "give them a go".
"We're the backup office to help you with the little things that nobody likes - we can do the hard work for you while you focus on what you like," Ms Brito Pinto said.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
