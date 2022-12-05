A mental health service for young people has plans to increase its reach throughout Mandurah.
Youth Focus is celebrating 10 years of partnering with Alcoa to bring its services to Kwinana, Peel and the South West.
The mental health support service has helped about 1,000 young people aged between 12 and 25 in the South West in that time.
Youth Focus spokesman Mark Barrett-Lennard said youth suicide rates had been a major concern locally, with the Peel region experiencing a rate of youth suicide at twice the national average.
"For young people in the Peel, access to specialist services is challenging, often resulting in greater pressure on general practice services and emergency departments," Mr Barrett-Lennard said.
Youth Focus has worked to improve access to services.
The organisations have announced that they will be continuing their partnership for at least another three years, bringing the total of funding provided by Alcoa to about $2.2 million since 2012.
Mr Barrett-Lennard said Youth Focus was striving to bring mental health care closer to those in need.
"We aim to develop greater capacity for schools, families, workplaces and communities to respond to the support needs of vulnerable young people.
"We'd particularly like to increase our reach into the areas surrounding Mandurah," Mr Barrett-Lennard said.
Youth Focus offers counselling, education, community engagement, postvention and employment programs.
Youth Focus chief executive Arthur Papakotsias said youth-specific, early intervention mental health services supported by Alcoa were important for improving the mental health and wellbeing of young people.
But despite changes and improvements to the way mental health is being treated and managed over the years, mental health challenges continued to rise, according to the organisation.
"Thanks to Alcoa's financial support, Youth Focus has been able to increase the capacity and resilience of young people in these areas of WA," Mr Papakotsias said.
"Last year alone, Alcoa funded the delivery of counselling services to 90 young people in the Kwinana, Peel and the Upper South West."
The service offers face-to-face counselling in Peel Health Hub, as well as counselling at some of the region's secondary schools, including school visits and additional support services.
Alcoa corporate affairs director Jodie Read said the company was proud to support communities near its operations.
"We know mental health challenges are very real and only increasing and therefore are pleased to be able to continue our long-running partnership with Youth Focus to provide real and much needed local support," Ms Read said.
If you're aged between 12-25 and need support, call Youth Focus on (08) 6266 4333
For crisis care, help is just a call away on 13 11 14
