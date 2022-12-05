Huge task ahead of Mariners after Freo puts up massive total

Rockingham-Mandurah faces an uphill challenge to claim the points against Fremantle in their WACA Premier Cricket clash after the portsiders put up a massive total on day one thanks to centuries from Ashton Turner and Chris Davenport.
Perth Scorchers skipper and Australian limited overs representative Turner showed his class at the crease against the Mariners' young attack as he reeled off 115 from 139 delivers with eight fours and two sixes, while Davenport finished the day undefeated on 104.
Opening quick Jye Donald struck early for the home side, who were left to rue their decision to bowl after winning the toss and sending the visitors in, removing opener Kaiden Cookson for 4 but any hope of a good day in the field was snuffed out as the day runs piled on.
Teenager Douwtjie Hoogenboezem continued his stirling Premier Cricket form for Freo with 74 before he returned a catch to Mitch Oliver, however there was no respite for the bowlers as Turner and Davenport kept the score ticking over.
When Turner was eventually dismissed, run out by Joey Teague, Freo was already well placed at 5/304 but they kept racking up the runs, with Daniel Kennedy adding 42 and Bayley Holman 29.
The Mariners claimed some late scalps as Oliver finished with 3/58 and Craig Simmons 2/98, but the damage was well and truly done and the home side now stares down a mammoth run chase on Saturday.
They shouldn't be discouraged, however, as their top order bats have been in form, with Corey Wasley, George Bell and Aaron Burrage all in the runs in recent weeks, but they'll all need to be at their very best to chase down 415 inside a day.
- Wasley had the chance to rub shoulders with the country's very best cricketers late last week after being one of three West Australian youngsters selected to train with the Australian men's Test team at the WACA Ground and be part of the team dressing room dynamic on day one of the Perth Test.
The Rockingham-Mandurah top order batter, who made 143 against Mt Lawley last weekend, was recently selected in WA's squad for the Cricket Australia Under-19 National Championships starting next Thursday, December 15 in Adelaide.
His immersion in the high-level setting is part of Cricket Australia's pathways program alignment with the national team, in line with state coaches and high-performance staff who have joined the squad in recent weeks.
