Mandurah Mail

Fremantle posts 9/414 on day one of two-day WACA Premier Cricket clash

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huge task ahead of Mariners after Freo puts up massive total

Rockingham-Mandurah faces an uphill challenge to claim the points against Fremantle in their WACA Premier Cricket clash after the portsiders put up a massive total on day one thanks to centuries from Ashton Turner and Chris Davenport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.