Mandurah Mail

John Tonkin College leavers graduate

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Year 12 students from John Tonkin College (JTC) celebrated their graduation on last Wednesday night at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.