Year 12 students from John Tonkin College (JTC) celebrated their graduation on last Wednesday night at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
Having completed their final ATAR exams last week, students eagerly suited up into graduation gowns to proudly receive their graduation certificates in front of family and friends for their final JTC official function.
During the term, Year 12 students returned to the Tindale Campus, where their journey began in Years 7-9 for a graduation assembly with the whole JTC community, including their family and siblings.
The 2022 Leavers created a colourful mural of hands as an everlasting stamp at JTC.
JTC said that the 2022 Year 12 students were a particularly close-knit group which will be missed in 2023.
Students started their celebrations for their formal Graduation Day as guests of honour, being served breakfast by college staff and their teachers while reminiscing over the past six years at JTC and flicking through their year books.
Later they glammed up for the main event at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
Councillor Amber Kearns delivered the keynote speech to Year 12 students with a message of choosing a pathway into the future and achieving aspirations.
The graduation final student speech was delivered by student leaders, Grego and Trinity as they took the time to express thanks to their teachers.
"We see you, we've learnt from you, we appreciate you," they said.
Congratulations to the following students who received the following prestigious awards for 2022;
