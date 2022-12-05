The three people charged over an alleged knife attack at the Silver Sands Tavern have all been remanded in custody after appearing in Mandurah Magistrates court on Friday morning.
Brittany Jade Boothman, 24, appeared via video link from Malaleuca Women's Prison charged with three counts of intending to harm or doing an act causing bodily harm.
Ms Boothman was remanded to reappear in court on January 13, 2023 after speaking with a duty lawyer.
Co-accused Ryan William Casson, 34, and Tyron Fry, 28, also appeared via video link, from Hakea Prison, to face three charges each of committing acts of omissions causing bodily harm or danger.
Mr Fry was remanded to face court again on December 13, while Mr Casson will reappear on December 30 following legal advice.
The charges stem from an alleged attack at about 10.30pm on Thursday, November 24 after Ms Boothman was refused entry to a private function within the tavern.
After being turned away, it is alleged Ms Boothman left and returned 20 minutes later with Mr Casson and Mr Fry, and another woman.
A fight broke out between the group and patrons in the function area, and one of the men allegedly assaulted three of the patrons with a large knife causing serious lacerations and injuries.
Three men aged 32, 39 and 60 were taken to hospital with serious head and arm injuries.
