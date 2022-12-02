Peel-based athletes will be able to continue receiving the support to assist them in reaching their sporting goals and potential after the Peel Regional Academy of Sport was successful in gaining funding for 2022-23.
PRAS received $140,000 in funding as part of the State government's Regional Talent Development Network grants program, a component of the Regional Athlete Support Program.
This statewide network supports talented regionally based athletes, coaches, and officials, allowing them to continue their sporting development and progress while living at home and having access to a high-quality daily training environment.
PRAS executive officer Tracey van der Laan said the news was exciting for the organisation, and was very thankful and pleased for the continued support.
"This funding allows us to achieve what we've been doing throughout the past year," Ms van der Laan said.
"Our successes over the past year include helping three Commonwealth Games representatives, helping competitors reach world championships, and all the finalists in the Mandurah Sports Awards Sports Person of the Year and Junior Sports Person of the Year bar one being PRAS athletes."
PRAS current supports 50 athletes across 12 different sports in the Peel Region, all competing at a state level or higher.
Among them are Commonwealth Games medalists, track cyclist Conor Leahy and Great Britain swimmer Lewis Burras, swimmer Oliver Brehaut, triathlete Ronan Hays, BMX rider Aaron Jefferies and cricketer Teague Wyllie.
Support offered includes strength and conditioning training and a personalised plan, gym memberships, nutrition consults and education sessions, psychology support, medical imaging rebates, physio discounts, and travel subsidies.
Sport and Recreation Minister David Templeman said regionally-based athletes, coaches, and officials didn't always receive the same opportunities as their city counterparts and the funding would help take programs to them.
"This funding goes to programs and development opportunities for them to grow, improve their skills and abilities, and progress along the sporting pathway - potentially to elite level - so they can realise their sporting dreams," he said.
"RTDN funding also allows programs to target a specific sport or regional need in order to gain maximum results. This is one way we can identify our next Olympians and Commonwealth Games team and support them on the way there."
