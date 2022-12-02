Mandurah Mail

Peel Regional Academy of Sport receives $140,000 funding from State Govt

By Stuart Horton
Commonwealth Games medalist Conor Leahy is one of the beneficiaries of the Peel Regional Academy of Sport.

Peel-based athletes will be able to continue receiving the support to assist them in reaching their sporting goals and potential after the Peel Regional Academy of Sport was successful in gaining funding for 2022-23.

