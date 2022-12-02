Festive cheer and celebration returns to the heart of the city tonight with the Mandurah Christmas Pageant.
Between 6pm-9pm, the Christmas spirit will abound with the community pageant, live stage entertainment, rides, activities and twilight markets along the Eastern Foreshore.
The evening will start with the pageant itself from 6pm where community groups and businesses parade their floats full of lights, colour and creativity.
The Christmas Lights Trail presented Ray White Mandurah will also be shining as bright as ever on the night of the pageant to round off the festive cheer.
Here are a few important things to note:
Pageant viewing spots - the best viewing spots to see the pageant are along Mandurah Tce (foreshore & shop side) & Eastern Foreshore (either side of the centre path).
Road Closures - road closures will apply for this event to ensure the safety of our community while the pageant is on.
Parking - there'll be additional parking available along Hackett St & Sutton St.
Have fun - the most important thing of all, enjoy the evening with family & friends (Santa hats & tinsel are strongly encouraged).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.