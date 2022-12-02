Mandurah Mail

Eastern Foreshore will come to life tonight between 6pm-9pm for Mandurah Christmas Pageant

Updated December 2 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 3:59pm
Between 6pm-9pm, the Mandurah Christmas Pageant will bring the festive spirit to the Eastern Foreshore. Picture by City of Manudrah.

Festive cheer and celebration returns to the heart of the city tonight with the Mandurah Christmas Pageant.

Local News

