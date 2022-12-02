Mandurah Mail

Niamh Hurley starts new job at Four Tone Artists

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated December 2 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Niamh Hurley (middle) says the past six months have given her countless opportunities in the music scene. Picture supplied.

The 2022 ARIA Awards saw Australian music royalty hit the red carpet before a night of crowd-rousing performances and celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.