The 2022 ARIA Awards saw Australian music royalty hit the red carpet before a night of crowd-rousing performances and celebrations.
Among the sea of the industry's greatest singers, songwriters, producers, and agents was Mandurah's Niamh Hurley.
It has been an epic six months for Niamh, who found herself packing up and moving to Melbourne after she was offered the opportunity to learn the ropes as a booking agent with Four Tone Artists.
Niamh spent the past few years working hard to put Mandurah on the map as a live music destination through her business Ludic Events, and grew her passion for the industry at a grassroots level before taking the next step.
She said her life had "changed a lot" since the last time she spoke to the Mail.
"I moved over to the Four Tone Artists office in Melbourne and started with a great team," Niamh said.
"I've been working with a lot of bands and artists, booking their shows - I'm still very much into live music but it's a bit of a different angle to what I was doing before."
Niamh said the opportunities she had been given in the first six months at her new company had exceeded all of her expectations.
When she was told she would be attending the 2022 ARIA Awards, Niamh said she felt "starstruck".
"Just walking the red carpet, seeing all the paparazzi and fans around the fences, it was crazy.
"Watching all the bands, artists and influencers walking in and knowing who a lot of them were... it was insane to be sharing that with them and being able to be on their level for a night having human conversations."
In just half a year, Niamh said she had reached a point where people in the music industry remembered her from previous events, and that she enjoyed building those relationships.
"I've already started my journey to being a booking agent, assisting the agents in my team, and I will eventually bring on my own roster of bands, that's what I'm aiming towards," she said.
Reflecting on the wild ride that came with her seachange and career move, Niamh said her best advice was that "networking is key".
"The biggest bit of advice I tell everyone is - I have absolutely no degrees in anything - I've done this all myself and kind of thrown myself into it.
"Talk to people, network, grab every opportunity you can and say yes to everything in the beginning. If you can build relationships with people in the industry and put in effort to have a conversation with them so they remember who you are - eventually things will come back around."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
