All Jye Donald wants for Christmas is wickets and he doesn't care if they come against top order bats in WACA Premier Cricket or against the very best young players in the country next week.
Donald is one of three Rockingham-Mandurah players, along with Teague Wyllie and Corey Wasley, selected to represent Western Australia at the Under-19 National Championships in Adelaide from December 15-22, and a good haul of wickets would be the best festive present the 17-year-old bowler could wish for.
Having three players from the one district club is an achievement in itself for Rockingham-Mandurah, but what makes Donald's, Wyllie's and Wasley's selections all the more remarkable is the talented triumvirate all started playing together at Mandurah Junior Cricket Club.
By his own admission Donald has the lowest profile of the trio - Wyllie has already made headlines playing for WA and Wasley has been dominating junior ranks and been touted as a star of the future for a long time - but a lack of headlines doesn't bely his obvious talent.
Donald has been content quietly honing his craft, consistently hitting his lines and lengths, improving year-on-year and progressing through, first, the junior ranks, and then the seniors at Rockingham-Mandurah.
A growth spurt over the past couple of years hasn't hurt his progress either, with the extra centimetres helping him gain an extra yard of pace, not to mention more confidence in his short ball.
After leading all wicket takers in WACA Second Grade last December, Donald was promoted to the Mariners' first XI and invited to participate in his first underage pathway program with the WACA, a massive moment for a cricket-mad kid.
"I live and breathe it, I'm known as the 'cricket kid' at school and I love playing and love watching... I just love cricket!" Donald told the Mail.
"I got a taste for the first team last year, which was awesome. I was told at the start of the season I was a chance to go up and they had me bowling in the main net at training.
"I started the season playing in the seconds and just started taking wickets, which I wasn't expecting, and it went from there. I took three wickets on my first grade debut; you could say it was a pretty decent day."
He was added to the WA Under-17 program as a result of his form but a planned trip to play in the Northern Territory was cancelled because of Covid, however his wicket-taking prowess in the locally-arranged replacement games lead to an invitation to train over winter with the Under-19s.
"That started with an induction in late-June, some fitness and strength and conditioning testing, then I started working on my bowling technique," Donald said.
"We had two T20 matches at the WACA with the full squad, which they selected the Under-19 team from and I was lucky enough to get selected.
"Corey, Teague and I getting in is special. We have played together from juniors since we were 10 or 11, gone into senior cricket together and now we get to play for our state together. It's pretty awesome.
"I've been bowling at Corey since I was 12 and to me he's the best talent in the state. He's so good but his best is still to come, and I get to bowl to him and Teague - we've already seen how good he is for WA - all the time.
"Whenever I get one of them out in the nets the guys joke I should write that down in my calendar because it's not often anyone does that."
Donald's dream, like most cricket-mad teens, is to play professionally for his state and eventually earn a baggy green, but for the time being he's not looking too far into the future and is content putting his head down and rolling his shoulder over in the hopes that will bring him a few scalps at the national carnival.
"Right now I just want to go away and have a good carnival for WA, work hard and keep getting better," he said.
"A good amount of wickets would be nice. I haven't been in the wickets too much recently, so a WA win at the carnival and hopefully I come back with a few wickets. That'll make me happy."
All WA's games at the National Championships will be livestreamed here.
