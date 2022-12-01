Biggest growth in house prices for two southern Mandurah surburbs

Two Mandurah surburbs were among the top five performing in the Perth metropolitan for house price growth in November.
Dawesville, in fourth place, was up 2 per cent to $520,000 and Falcon in fifth place up 1.9 per cent to $453,500.
They followed on the heels of Bentley (up 3.1 per cent to $500,000), Subiaco (up 2.1 per cent to $1,675,000) and Bayswater (up 2.1 per cent to $720,000) in Perth.
The other suburbs to record strong house price growth were Sorrento, Parmelia, Kelmscott, Heathridge and Tapping.
Meanwhile, reiwa.com data showed the suburbs of Meadow Springs and Golden Bay were the fastest-selling in Perth.
The average time on the market was four days in East Cannington followed by Meadow Springs (five days); Orelia, Mount Lawley, Cooloongup and Golden Bay (six days); followed by Parmelia, Beeliar, Bayswater and Butler (eight days).
The median time to sell a house was 15 days during November, unchanged from October and three days faster than three months ago.
REIWA chief executive Cath Hart said house prices in the greater Perth area, which included the Peel, were selling at a remarkable rate and had done so since March 2021.
"While our members are reporting fewer people at home opens, they are still receiving multiple offers," Ms Hart said.
"Naturally some buyers have been impacted with reduced purchasing power but demand is still high enough to see properties selling quickly."
There were 8,642 properties for sale on reiwa.com at the end of November. This is an increase of 5.8 per cent on the 8,169 reported last month, but 5.1 per cent lower than levels seen a year ago.
"The delays in the building industry coupled with some hesitancy, are affecting the number of properties for sale," Ms Hart said.
"People who are building new homes are reluctant to list their current home before their new home is complete. People looking to buy an established home are also waiting to sell until they have found a new home. This reduces the number of properties for sale.
"Building completions are expected to improve over the next 18 months and when they do the low supply of established housing will start to improve."
Perth's median rent price was $500 per week during November, which is unchanged from October.
"Population growth continues to support the strong rental market," Ms Hart said.
"Both net interstate and overseas migration are in positive territory for the first time since 2013 and, as many migrants prefer to rent initially, this is seeing increased demand and competition for rentals. This in turn is maintaining pressure on prices.
"We do not expect prices to fall until the rental shortage eases."
It took a median of 14 days to lease a rental during November, one day faster than October and three days faster than three months ago.
Suburbs recording the fastest median leasing times were Byford in the Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale (seven days); Meadow Springs, Seville Grove and Innaloo (eight days); Canning Vale, Tuart Hill, Duncraig and Yanchep (nine days); and Mosman Park and Balga (10 days).
There were 1,870 properties for rent on reiwa.com at the end of November, an increase of 12.8 per cent on the 1,658 reported at the end of October, but 20.5 per cent lower than the same time last year.
"The rental shortage remains a critical issue for the WA rental market," Ms Hart said.
"Over the past 18 months we have seen a significant reduction in the number of private rentals as investors sell to take advantage of capital growth or take their property off the rental market for their own use.
"We desperately need more investors, unfortunately those who want to invest are faced with the same difficulty of buying a property in this market as owner occupiers."
Ms Hart said the Perth index had hardly changed since May when interest rates started rising.
"The increases have added $760 per month to a $500,000 mortgage since May, while those on a mortgage of $1 million have seen repayments increase $1,520 per month," she said.
"Rising interest rates have clearly impacted prices and borrowing capacity in the eastern states.
"Perth, on the other hand is very well-placed to weather the changes in interest rates.
"The Western Australian economy and finances are among the strongest in the world. The population continues to grow and WA has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. At a recent RBA meeting they noted there were currently more ads for jobs in WA than active candidates.
"Meanwhile, Perth is the most affordable capital city in Australia.
"These factors are all supporting the property market and there is nothing right now indicating that house prices will fall drastically any time soon."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
