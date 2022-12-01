Mandurah and Busselton lifestyle villages help underprivileged families celebrate Christmas

Residents from three lifestyle villages across Peel and the South West have joined forces to brighten the Christmas of struggling families.
Homeowners from Bridgewater Lifestyle Village in Mandurah, Busselton Lifestyle Village and The Vantage at Vasse have partnered with pastoral care group Youth Care to create hampers and gifts for those who need them.
Bridgewater Village Manager Tracy Carey said she and the residents had felt a surge of "community spirit" when they decided to join the project.
"When you see all the food donations and gifts under the tree everyone feels proud of what we've achieved," Ms Carey said.
The Bridgewater community has maintained a relationship with Youth Care throughout the year, with homeowners making and donating blankets for children and families.
Leading into Christmas, Bridgewater Lifestyle Village pledged to support 30 Mandurah families with 84 children, providing hampers with non-perishable foods and age-appropriate toys.
The Busselton Lifestyle Village and The Vantage at Vasse homeowners committed to supporting several families from four local primary schools.
Busselton Lifestyle Village's Business Support Rose Williamson said the homeowners had been "absolutely amazing" in their efforts.
Busselton and Vantage homeowners will present the food hampers and gifts to four local school chaplains who will in turn present them to the families.
