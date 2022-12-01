Mandurah Mail

Mandurah and Busselton lifestyle villages help underprivileged families celebrate Christmas

Updated December 1 2022 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents from Peel and South West lifestyle villages have joined with Youth Care to help underprivileged families this Christmas. Picture supplied.

Residents from three lifestyle villages across Peel and the South West have joined forces to brighten the Christmas of struggling families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.