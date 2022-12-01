Mandurah Mail

Switch officially flicked on lights trail, which will brighten Mandurah from December 1-January 8

By Stuart Horton
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 12:00pm
City of Mandurah mayor Rhys Williams is flanked by Emma and Theo Alexandrou from Ray White Mandurah for the official switching on of the Mandurah Christmas Lights Trail. Picture by Stuart Horton.

The shine, sparkle and magic of Christmas has returned to Mandurah following the official switching on of the Mandurah Christmas Lights Trail on Wednesday night.

