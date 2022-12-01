The shine, sparkle and magic of Christmas has returned to Mandurah following the official switching on of the Mandurah Christmas Lights Trail on Wednesday night.
Presented by Ray White Mandurah, the trail is back bigger and better than ever, with bright new additions around every corner from the Eastern Foreshore, into Mandjar Square and across to the Mandurah Ocean Marina.
Santa will be luminous on the foreshore, and at 4.4m tall, you can't miss him and he'll be joined on the illuminated lights trail by a massive reindeer, a Volkswagen bus and a 10.5m tall Christmas tree, as well as a beautifully-lit pirate ship.
Some new lights trail additions to extend the festive fun include a huge 12-metre-long walkthrough Christmas castle to explore, and with more than 23 installations along the trail, you'll see why Mandurah is the capital of Christmas.
Mayor Rhys Williams was joined by Theo and Emma Alexandrou from Ray White Mandurah, Elsa and Anna from Frozen, and a cluster of excited youngsters to officially pull the switch to turn on the lights display at the Eastern Foreshore.
This free-to-view trail lights up the Mandurah nights from December 1 to January 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.