House of the Week | Waterfront opportunity

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Individually designed and built to capitalise on this remarkable landscape which boasts 219m of water frontage. Made even more special by the private beach and jetty, which allows you to jump aboard your boat and be cruising on the Estuary in just moments.
Open plan living, dining and kitchen with granite benchtops provide a modern edge to the central kitchen which is comprised of ample cabinetry and storage, double sink, 900mm stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and island bench. Multiple living areas are located throughout the home.
The main suite features a ceiling fan, large walk-in robe and a neutral ensuite bathroom. A separate wing holds a further two bedrooms, both hold built-in robes plus shared use of the guest bathroom.
Upstairs is yet another spacious living area, along with another huge bedroom. Both of these rooms hold reverse cycle split system air-con. These spaces open out to the extensive decked balcony. Also found on the upper level is the library or home office.
Expansive outdoor entertaining area looks all the way down to the boundary and out to the estuary. Reticulated lawns, two bores, 9m x 7m powered workshop, 120,000L rainwater tank, 4KW solar system, private jetty and solar hot water system with electric booster.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.