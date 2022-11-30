Mandurah celebrated the best of its sporting community last Wednesday night at the 2022 City of Mandurah Sports Awards, hosted at the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club.
A World Cup cricket player, an athletics champion, badminton and water polo players, and outstanding local teams, clubs and volunteers were among the big winners on the night.
Close to 150 people attended the gala dinner to celebrate and recognise the achievements of local sports role models, volunteers, teams and clubs who have achieved sporting success at an elite level, or made a significant contribution to sport in Mandurah.
This year, the City received close to 90 nominations across 11 categories, and it was WA cricket starlet Teague Wyllie who took out the big award, being named Sports Person of the Year.
Mayor Rhys Williams congratulated the night's big winners and nominees, highlighting their important and outstanding contributions to sport and recreation in Mandurah throughout the year.
"Some standout sporting stars have been awarded this year, and we wish them every success in the future," he said.
Wyllie was recognised for a year that saw him represent Australia at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, play in WA's Sheffield Shield final win over Victoria, and become WA's youngest ever Shield centurion in October.
Athlete Sharon Davis was recognised as the Masters Sports Person of the Year after winning gold in the 800m, 1500m and 4x400m relay at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland.
Junior Sports Person of the Year went to water polo player Caitlin Rose Leather, badminton player and former Sports Person of the Year Nang Nguyen was named Sports Person of the Year with a Disability, and Darren Gould and Karin Hazell were named Male and Female Volunteer of the Year.
Winners
Sports Person of the Year - Teague Wyllie, cricket
Masters Sports Person of the Year - Sharon Davis, athletics
Junior Sports Person of the Year - Caitlin Rose Leather, water polo
Sports Person of the Year with Disability - Nang Nguyen, badminton
Team of the Year - Peel Thunder Football Club, Colts team
Club of the Year - South Mandurah Tennis Club
Junior Team of the Year - Halls Head Football and Netball Club, Year 11/12 White Team
Inclusion Program or Event of the Year - Mandurah Mixed Badminton Club Mandurah All Inclusive Badminton
Ken Phillips Male Volunteer of the Year - Darren Gould, surf lifesaving
Female Volunteer of the Year - Karin Hazell, swimming
Junior Volunteer of the Year - Zavier Hunter, football
