Mandurah Mail

Cricketer Teague Wyllie named City of Mandurah Sports Person of the Year at awards gala

Updated November 30 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Masters Sports Person of the Year, athlete Sharon Davis.
John Wyllie accepts the Sports Person of the Year Award on behalf of his son Teague, with the awards night special guest, Olympic 800m runner Peter Bol.

Mandurah celebrated the best of its sporting community last Wednesday night at the 2022 City of Mandurah Sports Awards, hosted at the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.