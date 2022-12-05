A man who set off seven fireworks at his Dudley Park property will have to deal with an explosion to his wallet after copping a big fine in Mandurah Magistrates court.
Anthony Peter Leech was sentenced in his absence after he failed to appear in court on Tuesday, November 29 after being charged with unlicenced possession of dangerous goods.
Leech was drinking with friends at his Dudley Park home on November 3 when he set off fireworks, prompting nearby residents to call police.
When police arrived, they witnessed red and green fireworks "shooting" into the air, and found seven spent fireworks cases; five unused fireworks were handed over to police.
Magistrate Vivien Edwards said the maximum penalty for the offence was a $50,000 fine, and given the residential location the fireworks were set off in imposed a $5000 penalty and ordered destruction of the remaining five fireworks.
