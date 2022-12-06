Mandurah Mail

Robert Ernest James Jose faced five charges relating to motorcycle ride in May

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 6 2022 - 2:17pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Ernest James Jose faced a string of charges relating to his riding a motorcycle in Mandurah. Stock image.

A motorcycle restoration project has turned into a costly exercise for a Mandurah man after he was fined for riding the bike at speed and without the proper authorisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.