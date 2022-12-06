A motorcycle restoration project has turned into a costly exercise for a Mandurah man after he was fined for riding the bike at speed and without the proper authorisation.
Robert Ernest James Jose appeared in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday, November 29 charged with driving a vehicle with a forged, replica or false plates, using an unlicenced vehicle on a road, exceeding the speed limit in a built up area, having no authority to drive, and driving with an illicit drug in his system.
Jose was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on May 21 when he was clocked by police on Peel Street driving at 80km/h in a 50km/h zone.
The motorcycle was carrying fake plates and was not registered, while Jose had not been licenced to ride a motorcycle since July 2018 and had also been banned from driving for life in September for a raft of drink driving offences.
He was also given an oral fluid test which proved positive for methylamphetamine.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay told the court Jose had bought the bike to restore and had taken it out for a test ride when he was pulled over for speeding.
"He was not aware he was speeding as he accelerated to pass a car," she said.
Magistrate Vivien Edwards acknowledged Jose was undergoing drug treatment in her sentencing, however she imposed a $2200 fine, court costs of $259.30, ordered he pay the $200 analyst's fee, and $37.35 for a half annual licence.
She also added a further nine-month driving disqualification, cumulative with the ban already in place.
