South Mandurah and Peel Thunder defender selected by Melbourne with pick 38 in AFL Draft

Updated November 30 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 12:58pm
Jed Adams in action for WA at the Under-18 National Carnival.

South Mandurah product Jed Adams is heading to Victoria after being drafted by the Melbourne Demons with pick 38 in the 2022 AFL National Draft on Tuesday.

