South Mandurah product Jed Adams is heading to Victoria after being drafted by the Melbourne Demons with pick 38 in the 2022 AFL National Draft on Tuesday.
The 196cm key defender's name was called by the Dees after he was passed up by Fremantle at pick 33 and Port Adelaide at pick 36, despite both clubs having shown a strong interest.
Adams averaged 13.5 disposals, four marks and 2.5 rebound 50s for Western Australia at the Under-18 National Carnival in June, returning to make his senior debut with Peel Thunder before his season was ended by a shoulder injury.
West Australian Football Commission state talent manager Adam Jones congratulated Adams and the other eight West Aussies selected in the draft, and paid tribute to their clubs, coaches and families.
"These are all very talented players who've been rewarded for their dedication and commitment to begin their AFL journey," he said.
"It's a credit to the Schools, Junior & WAFL clubs, coaches and family members for their support in helping each individual reach their dream of being drafted into the AFL."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.