Special Olympics athletes, Alcoa employees and local police recently met at the Eastern Foreshore in Mandurah to take part in a day of fun for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The run is a global initiative that raises awareness of the Special Olympics movement, engaging Special Olympics athletes in sport and social inclusion activities with volunteers from the WA Police Force.
A team from Alcoa WA supported the initiative through Alcoans Coming Together In Our Neighbourhoods, a grant program supporting the efforts of Alcoa employees who volunteer for local community groups by contributing Alcoa funding to those groups.
The day began with a torch run, as is tradition for LETR globally, where WA Police, Alcoa and the athletes all chanted, "we are the torch run, the mighty mighty torch run, Special Olympics torch run, law enforcement torch run, Alcoa torch run".
The group then went on a cruise on the waterways before heading back to land to participate in various active team games with plenty of healthy competition, followed by a barbecue lunch.
Thanks to the efforts of Alcoa volunteers, LETR WA received a $3000 ACTION grant.
LETR WA treasurer Senior Sergeant Ross Blake thanked the group of Alcoa employees for once again partnering with them.
"ACTION funds are used to assist costs for athletes' involvement in sport along with social inclusion activities like today," Snr Sgt Blake said.
Acting Alcoa WA manager of mines Trever Stockil encouraged employee participation in the ACTION program to foster relationships with local community groups.
"Alcoa is an active member of the local communities where we operate. The ACTION program is a great initiative which inspires employee contributions to local community groups and we are proud of our volunteers who reflect Alcoa's values through their involvement," he said.
The event with WA Police Force and Special Olympics athletes is a great example of supporting healthier and more resilient communities."
