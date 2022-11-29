Mandurah Mail

Athletes, Alcoa employees and local police met at the Eastern Foreshore to take part in a day of fun for the Law Enforcement Torch Run

Updated November 29 2022 - 5:55pm, first published 3:05pm
John Leembruggen A/Commander and Ross Blake Senior Sergeant of the WA Police Force, Special Olympics athletes Blake and Jordan, and Trever Stockil Alcoa A/WA Manager of Mines. Picture supplied.

Special Olympics athletes, Alcoa employees and local police recently met at the Eastern Foreshore in Mandurah to take part in a day of fun for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

