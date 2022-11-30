'Heart of Peel surfing': Star Surf and Skate takes home Retailer of the Year

Mandurah's Star Surf and Skate was named Australia's 2022 Single Store Retailer of the Year by the Surf and Boardsports Industry Association (SBIA), and owner Ian 'Wooly' Macpherson is celebrating 24 years of being the heart of the Peel surfing community.
The business was founded by late surfing industry legend Dave Kennedy in March of 1980, originally operating out of the Perth CBD.
It moved to Mandurah in 1998, and Mr Macpherson took over the business in 2006 following the death of Mr Kennedy.
Mandurah Star Surf and Skate merged with Mandurah Surf Company into its Mandurah Terrace location and has served as the Peel's one-stop shop for all things surfing.
With a community heavily influenced by relaxed, surfy culture, Mr Macpherson has seen thousands of customers fall in love with the sport over time - something he said was a highlight of his job.
"When you work in the same community for so long you see customers and staff growing with you," Mr Macpherson told the Mail.
"We had kids that started when they were 14 who are now managing the store. And customers who shopped here as kids coming in and shopping with their own little ones."
Mr Macpherson said the business had done its best to connect with the local community in a number of ways, including through surfing lessons and working with disengaged youth in schools.
"It's pretty amazing and rewarding. Often we'll have the kids go through the store on a business tour and then they'll have lessons."
The programs are designed to drive attendance and behavioural changes at school.
Mr Macpherson's SBIA award win has acted as a nod to the business' history and relationship with customers.
As for the future of the business, Mr Macpherson said he wanted to "continue on the path we're on".
"I've just done 24 years and I'm hoping to be there for another 24," he said, laughing.
"That's the plan. And to keep growing and staying engaged with the local community."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
