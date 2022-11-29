This is not about bashing the current state Labor government under Mark McGowan, this is about getting the best for all people and businesses in our wonderful state.
There are plenty of issues I am not happy about including the health system, new hospitals that are required, additional nurses and doctors, policing, incarceration of our youths and rehabilitation in the prison system,- homeless centres, union interference, price of fuel, alternative fuels, using WA's wealth to alter Australia's status in the world, building a legacy for the future, WA's significance as the mining centre in Australia, in house parliamentary debate to get the best outcomes.
I think everyone will agree there are many issues and we are on the cusp of world change with everyone challenging each other. We need the best in politics to govern and achieve outstanding results but what we have is a lame duck mentality with such poor debate that it is non existent and we are relying on the media to play that role, what a sorry situation.
We need the next generation of leaders to get involved now and build their reputations amongst the communities no matter what parties but we need to encourage them.
I for one was extremely sorry to see Zak Kirkup leave the Liberals because he was beaten because he dared. We need future Zak's with the same energy and enthusiasm and the fight to achieve greatness instead of party politics that has invaded all political parties. We will not get the best until there is outstanding debate and it is as simple as that.
RE: Charlie Gibson's letter (Opinion, Mail, November 24). Charlie stated that he had sent a letter to the premier in October about the installation of lights on the approach to traffic lights, to warn the lights were about to change. Apparently the premier and or his office are too busy to even acknowledge the letter. One has to wonder, if Charlie had lived in Rockingham and his letter had been about traffic lights in Rockingham, would he have been treated with the apparent total disregard?
Our Prime Minister has not stopped since taking over the top government position in Canberra.
Congratulations must go to Anthony Albanese, who has represented Australia on the world stage in these very difficult times with full credit. The road ahead with China will always be a hard one but if we can get together and resume trade, which is beneficial to both countries, then our Prime Minister has worked a miracle.
Only time will tell as Taiwan will always put pot holes in the long road ahead. Yes, we still have Putin and his tragic invasion of the people of the Ukraine which when all this is over will take years and billions to recover.
He of course will say they started it.
Unbelievable.
Then back home we still have the shocking floods to contend with on our East Coast. So yes, it ain't over yet at home but let's hope the world settles soon.
Now more than ever the world needs strong leadership.
Opinions and letters published do not reflect the views of the editor or the publisher. The Mandurah Mail reserves the right to edit letters before publishing them. Should any person wish to challenge the contents of any letter or opinion, they should put their argument in writing. Send your letter to editor@mandurah mail.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.