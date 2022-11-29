RE: Charlie Gibson's letter (Opinion, Mail, November 24). Charlie stated that he had sent a letter to the premier in October about the installation of lights on the approach to traffic lights, to warn the lights were about to change. Apparently the premier and or his office are too busy to even acknowledge the letter. One has to wonder, if Charlie had lived in Rockingham and his letter had been about traffic lights in Rockingham, would he have been treated with the apparent total disregard?