Detectives have executed a search warrant at a North Perth home in an attempt to locate the remains of Nicola La Falce, who has been missing since 1994.
Mr La Falce was last seen at a pizza shop on Cambridge Street in Wembley on January 12, 1994, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance led police to believe foul play was involved.
Inspector Darryl Cox from WA Police's Special Crime Division said that nine months ago, a cold case review was launched into the disappearance.
"During the review a number of forensic exhibits were examined and more than 70 witnesses were interviewed," Inspector Cox said.
"That cold case review has led us to this address."
Inspector Cox said police believed there was "a strong possibility that the body of Mr La Falce may be located at this residence".
Investigators will be at the premises for several days, and Inspector Cox said the rear yard would be excavated by forensics.
He said further action would be taken and that further search warrants may take place in the future.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.