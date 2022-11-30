Thomas Dambo's Giants have been a huge success since officially opening on the weekend of November 12.
Around 4,600 visitors stopped by the Mandurah Visitors Centre on the first weekend, more than 10 times the amount of the weekend prior.
Since then, more than 15,000 visitors have come from across the state, interstate and even internationally, with visitors from Europe and Asia stopping to see the giants.
General manager of Visit Mandurah, Anita Kane said the amount of visitations 'smashed' expectations.
" It's proving to be a natural draw card for visitors - shining a spotlight on Mandurah and grabbing media attention for all the right reasons.
"There's a huge amount of local pride in this project, over 60 local volunteers worked tirelessly helping to construct and we have received overwhelmingly positive local sentiment," Ms Kane said.
The numbers are expected to hold steady over the summer season.
"As a destination it's important to have unique events as we know these drive visitation and deliver positive economic impacts to local businesses.
"It also gives us the opportunity to appeal to a market that wouldn't necessarily have visited Mandurah," she said.
